Jennifer Garner Dating Again After Divorcing Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is back in the dating game after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck last week.

A source close to the 46-year-old actress told PEOPLE that Garner has stepped back into the dating pool three years after her split from Affleck and less than a week after their divorce was finalized, a move that she has been wanting to make for some time now.

“Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” the source revealed. “She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”

The couple, who married in June 2005 before simultaneously filing for divorce in April 2017 following their 2015 split, finalized their divorce on Thursday with a private judge at Garner’s residence. Garner had reportedly pushed for the finalization to move faster, but had chosen to wait to set a custody agreement until Affleck, whom had entered The Canyon at Peace Park treatment center in August, was sober.

Now, the inside source revealed, Garner is ready to open up her love life again and has already been on a number of casual dates.

“Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating,” the insider revealed. “She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job.”

Currently, though, Garner is focusing on her and Affleck’s three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — and seeking support from friends and family.

For his part, Affleck is continuing to focus on his sobriety, the actor releasing a lengthy statement following his release from the rehab facility, where he sought treatment for substance abuse.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” Affleck wrote in a statement. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” the actor added. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck’s stay in rehab marked his third stint in 20 years and came just two months after he broke up with Lindsay Shookus.