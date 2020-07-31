Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Friends' Co-Star Lisa Kudrow a Happy 57th Birthday in Sweet Tribute

Jennifer Aniston is sending well wishes to her close friend and Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. On Thursday, as Kudrow celebrated her 57th birthday, the Morning Show star took to her Instagram Stories to help celebrate the occasion, sharing a number of tributes honoring her friend.

According to PEOPLE, Aniston kicked off the tributes with a lack-and-white throwback photo of herself and Kudrow making silly faces at the camera, writing, "Happy birthday my sweetest Floosh." Not long after, she shared a second image of herself and Kudrow hugging, simply writing, "I love you." But the celebration didn't and there, because Aniston, in a third post to her Story, topped off the birthday tribute by sharing a video of Kudrow taking the stage alongside none other than Taylor Swift for a rendition of her iconic song from Friends, "Smelly Cat," which they performed together at one of Swift's concerts in 2015.

jennifer aniston posting the video of lisa kudrow and taylor swift singing smelly cat : ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/hEaUBtQM9e — angela (@jenlths) July 30, 2020

The birthday tributes came just a little more than a month after the actresses reunited to discuss Friends for Variety's Actors on Actors issue. During the virtual chat, the two reminisced on when they had first met, Kudrow recalling that it occurred "at the table read." Kudrow also admitted that she has "a commitment issue" when it comes to long-term roles ever since Friends came to an end as a "part of me died" after it concluded. Fortunately for Kudrow and fans, the cast will soon be reuniting to begin production on the long-awaited Friends reunion, which is set to debut on HBO Max at yet to be determined date.

The reunion special had first been confirmed to be in the making by Kevin Reilly, chief content officer (HBO Max) and president (TBS, TNT and truTV) in February, who at the time announced that the entire cast of the beloved sitcom would be reuniting. The special had initially been slated to debut in May as the streaming service launched, though it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, however, series star David Schwimmer revealed that "the hope is that this reunion special" could begin production sometime in "the middle of August." He also teased that the special is "basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits."

HBO Max's Friends reunion will mark the first time the entire cast has reunited on the screen since the show came to an end in 2004. The series had first premiered in 1994, chronicling the lives of six 20-something New Yorkers as they navigated through their personal and professional lives, and aired for 10 seasons. All 236 episodes of the series are currently available for streaming on HBO Max.