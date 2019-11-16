Jennifer Aniston Targeted by Strange Plastic Surgery Rumor

A bizarre rumor about Jennifer Aniston has been circulating online after a tabloid published an untrue story about the 50-year-old actress. The article in The Globe claims that Aniston is undergoing plastic surgery to fix her “saggy” knees and that she is “obsessed” and “horrified” with her knees.

“She loves her body and she’s really proud of the way she looks, but she hates the excess skin on her knees and thinks it’s aging her,” an anonymous insider told the outlet. They added that Aniston is “tried exercises and beauty creams” and that her knees “still look all wrinkly, and that may look good on an elephant — but not an A-list star.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source said, “Jen’s talking to experts about quick surgery fixes like firming laser treatments.”

However, the rumor is clearly false. According to Gossip Cop, A spokesperson for Aniston completely denies the claims made by the publication.

Aniston has been in the news lately for a different, far more realistic rumor. The Hollywood Reporter reports that a Friends reunion could be in the works for HBO Max, the forthcoming streaming service from Warner Media.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are all reportedly interested in making the reunion happen, although there is still much to be done to actually make it happen. The show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are also involved.

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she told Ellen DeGeneres recently. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Last year, Cox seemed less confident that a reunion will ever happen.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October 2018. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”

Warner Media purchased the streaming rights to the original Friends series, allowing the company to stream all 236 episodes on HBO Max when it launches in the spring of 2020.