Jennifer Aniston Launches New Endeavor Ahead of Apple TV+’s Season 2 ‘Morning Show’ Premiere

As her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show braces for its Season 2 return later this month, Jennifer Aniston is adding a new title to her resume. The actress, who stars as the co-host of UBA’s The Morning Show on the critically acclaimed series, shared the exciting announcement on Thursday that she is officially branching into haircare with the launch of LolaVie, her new haircare brand.

Anniston made the announcement on Instagram just a week after she sparked plenty of buzz by teasing “something’s coming.” Sharing a gallery of images and videos from various points in the product’s creation, including a photoshoot showing off some impressive tresses, the actress revealed that “this project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you.” Anniston said, “so much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line.” According to Anniston, the LolaVie doesn’t contain “all the bad stuff,” as it is “paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals.” In addition to Aniston’s post, the official LolaVie Instagram account was launched, which now boasts various images, including the introduction of the first product in the line, the Glossing Detangler.

Opening up about her latest endeavor with PEOPLE, Aniston told the outlet she “got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figure out development of hair products years ago” and she eventually enlisted the help of Amy Sachs and Joel Ronki, who are now her LolaVie co-founders. When it came to product development, Aniston said she also enlisted the help of her friends, explaining,” everytime we’d have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them.” As for the brand’s name? Well, that came from the actress’ very first car.

“When I [arrived] and bought my very first car, a used car, somebody said to me, ‘What did you name it?’ And I looked at them and I went, ‘Is that something you do?’ And they were like, ‘Uh, yeah!’ So I named my car Lola on the spot,” she recalled. “Maybe it’s because I love that song [Sarah Vaughan’s “Whatever Lola Wants”]. Then every time I’d come over, they’d be like, ‘Lola’s here’. So it just kind of became a name that I was called whenever I showed up [somewhere].”

Fans can catch Aniston on the small screen when The Morning Show returns for its 10-episode second season on Friday, Sept. 17 on Apple TV+. As for the future of LolaVie, Aniston said she plans to release more products once they meet her standards. She also teased that she may have more up her sleeve, stating, “right now it’s hair, but there’s all sorts of ideas cooking in my brain. I don’t see any limits to anything.”