Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid About Marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston looks back at her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux as successes, despite them ending in divorce.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Friends alum opened up about how she looks back on her two high-profile relationships, saying she doesn’t think of them coming to an end as sad moments in her life.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” Aniston told Elle magazine in a story published Friday, Dec. 7. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005 before he became involved with Angelina Jolie. She was then married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017. The couple announced their separation back in February.

A source told Us Weekly back in November that Aniston was feeling very comfortable after her separation.

“She’s doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life,” the source explained, adding how the actress “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should.”

Theroux broke his silence on the divorce in September, saying: “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he told The New York Times. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

Aside from comments on past relationships, Aniston also revealed how she felt about the possibility of having kids in the future.

“Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how naturally that comes to me,” she told the outlet. “Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership — how that child comes in… or doesn’t? And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to.”

She added: “I’ve always been predominantly a happy person…. It’s a glass-half-full kind of thing. Always being open. Allowing myself to feel what I feel. What brings me happiness? I have a great job. I have a great family. I have great friends. I have no reason to feel otherwise. If I did, I would need to go get an attitude shift, a perspective shift.”