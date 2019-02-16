Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s Jet Makes Emergency Landing Amid Girls’ Trip to Cabo

Friends alums Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox‘s girls trip got off to a scary start.

The best friends were aboard a plane on its way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday.

According to Us Weekly things took a scary turn when the private jet experienced difficulties around 11 a.m. when the aircraft lost a wheel during takeoff.

A source told the outlet that film producer Kristin Hahn and Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly Kimmel, who both worked with Aniston on her recent Netflix hit film Dumplin’, were also on board.

“She’s going to take a new plane from Ontario to Cabo later today,” the insider revealed of Aniston on Friday.

According to a report from TMZ, the crew did not feel comfortable landing in Cabo with the missing tire, so they made the choice to reroute to Ontario, California, with a full fuel tank. They then reportedly circled for hours to burn off enough fuel in order to make a safe landing.

CBS News also reported that while the plane was a little wobbly after hitting the runway, no one on board was injured during the emergency landing.

The plane mishap happened a few days after Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded party attended by many A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Cox posted a sweet note for the longtime friend on her special birthday, sharing a photo of the two of them on her Instagram.

“The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born,” she wrote on Monday, Feb. 11. “Happy birthday sweetheart! Love you!”

Cox and Aniston first became friends co-starring on the NBC hit series in 1994. The Office Christmas Party actress seems to still be very close to the Scream star since she was spotted leaving Cox’s home following her divorce from Justin Theroux.

Theroux surprised fans when he also posted a birthday message to his ex-wife Monday, writing, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind…..and fiercely funny. [heart] you B.”

Aniston previous opened up about her friendship with Cox in a January 2014 interview.

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court,” she said at the time. “You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”