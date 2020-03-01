Jenna Dewan Shows off Bare Baby Bump With Sheet Mask

Jenna Dewan is nailing the pregnancy game while treating herself and little girl to some quality pampering. Over the weekend, Dewan took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself wearing a black bralette and underwear, while sporting an unusual accessory — a belly mask meant to minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars during pregnancy and postpartum. Currently eight months pregnant, the mom of soon-to-be, two, captioned the image: “Can you spot the [winky face]?”

View this post on Instagram Can you spot the 😉 A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Feb 29, 2020 at 10:58am PST

While the belly mask is relatively new and foreign to some, they reap a number of benefits for expectant and post-baby mothers. Sold by Hatch, the plant-based mask is notably free of parabens, phthalates, dyes and fragrances; and contains aloe vera to hydrate and smooth skin while regenerating cells, along with propolis, a natural antioxidant produced by honey bees. The belly masks, full of a refreshing and organic serum, are not only easy to apply, but feature an adorable winky face too, which is printed with cosmetic-grade, non-toxic ink.

Dewan, who shares daughter, Everly with ex-husband, Channing Tatum, has been enjoying a happy pregnancy with fiancé, Steve Kazee. Sharing intimate maternity photos and updates since first announcing the pending arrival of her second this past September, the World of Dance and Flirty Dancing host admits she loves being pregnant — and wouldn’t mind having another.

“This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done? ‘Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me,” she said. “I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”

The 39-year-old explained to Ellen DeGeneres that while she experienced plenty of morning sickness during her current pregnancy, she’s feeling pretty good about the whole thing.

“I do like being pregnant,” she said. “The first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was sick a lot. I was nauseous a lot. … but I like to be pregnant, I’m pretty good.”

She later added that her 6-year-old “started crying” when she heard the news. “We told her the news and I knew she’d be happy because she’s been asking for this,” Dewan shared. “[She said], ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

Dewan and Kazee announced their pregnancy in September and engagement shortly after — around one year after the couple started dating. Taking to Instagram at the time with a heartfelt post, Dewan detailed how being a mother was the best thing to ever happen to her and was excited to be expanding her family.

Dewan is due this spring.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic