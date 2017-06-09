Jason Biggs’ Wife Reveals Nude Selfie

Jenny Mollen, the actress wife of Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs, isn’t afraid to show off her body during her second pregnancy. Now 22 weeks along, Mollen posted a nude selfie on Instagram that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa? #22weeks A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

The expectant mother shared the snap with the caption: “Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa? #22weeks.”

The image shows the 38-year-old completely topless with one hand strategically protecting her modesty. Most noticeably, her baby bump is on full display as her blond locks popped out under a black hat.

In regards to the caption, placenta previa is a “condition during pregnancy that can cause bleeding before or during childbirth and may require bed rest and a C-section delivery,” according to Daily Mail.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are parents to three-year-old son Sid. The celebrity couple tied the knot back in 2008. Last week, Mollen put her growing belly on display in a mirror selfie while trying on some new outfits.

She took to Instagram to share the snap, which she posted with the caption: “Here’s what Zara can offer you in the way of maternity clothes #21weeks.”

Here’s what Zara can offer you in the way of maternity clothes…. #21weeks #muthafuckinteets A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

When Mollen isn’t posting selfies to give updates on her pregnancy, she is sharing adorable snaps of her hubby and their son. A week ago, Mollen shared a precious throwback shot of the father-son duo.

She captioned the pic: “#TBT to my sun and moon. I’ve learned this week that our lives can change in the blink of an eye. All of this is nothing without our health and the health of those we love…f*ck everything else! Literally all of it!”