Janice Dickinson Responds to Bill Cosby Guilty Verdict

Janice Dickinson spoke out after Bill Cosby‘s guilty verdict.

The 63-year-old supermodel broke her silence after the actor was convicted on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault Thursday for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Dickinson said her husband, Dr. Robert “Rocky” Gerner, woke her up with the news.

“I’ve been holding this in since 1982 and it’s slowly seeping out of me, the toxicity levels of emotion and catastrophic pain and nightmares for so very many years,” she said. “I just bounced out of bed and was like, ‘Wow.’”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dickinson was one of several women to testify against Cosby during the Pennsylvania retrial that began earlier this month. She accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 1982.

She said she was “slut shamed” on the stand by Cosby’s legal team, but that she “just sat there and got mad.”

“I was just mad inside, but I did not want [Cosby’s attorney, Tom Mesereau] to see that he could get underneath my skin,” Dickinson shared, hoping he “rots in hell.“

“I didn’t want Cosby to see me face to face. I was kind of hiding behind a board that was barricading his view of me. I didn’t want him to see how confident I am and how beautiful I am and how that truly I’ve grown from a young girl into a fierce, devoted mom and a loyal woman to all women’s causes,” she continued. “So when I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I had a feeling of disgust enveloping me, to be honest.”

“There is no doubt in my mind, that now we know Bill Cosby is a serial rapist, he is probably the biggest rapist in United States history, maybe the world because the head count is 90 women,” added Dickinson, who is still suing Cosby for defamation in civil court in California. “I know I’ve personally spoken to several women that haven’t come forward and I’m sure there’s many more out there.”

Cosby has consistently denied all allegations against him.

The three counts — penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant — are all felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in state prison, though the sentences could be served concurrently.

The initial case trial was ruled a mistrial after that jury was not able to come to a unanimous, or even majority, decision.

According to Deadline, the retrial jury consists of five women and seven men who were told by the judge that they are “the sole judges of the facts,” before also instructing them to discuss the details until they reach a unanimous decision.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say Cosby drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

Many of Cosby’s friends and former co-stars have had strong opinions of varying degrees on the allegations he faces, with his former Cosby Show daughter Lisa Bonet recently saying that she felt he had a “sinister” side.

When asked about whether or not she had knowledge of anything related to the sexual assault and rape allegations against Cosby she confirmed that she was not aware of any.

“There was no knowledge on my part about [Bill Cosby’s] specific actions, but… There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed,” Bonet said. “If I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”