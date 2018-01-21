Jane Fonda Throws Shade at Megyn Kelly: ‘She’s Not That Good an Interviewer’

While in conversation at the Sundance Film Festival for her upcoming documentary, Jane Fonda had some choice words for NBC anchor, Megyn Kelly.

Over the weekend, Fonda told Variety while promoting her documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts, that her interview with Kelly last year on her NBC morning show that touched on the subject matter of plastic surgery left her “stunned.”

“It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate,” the 80-year-old Fonda said of the uncomfortable question.

She adds that the questioning about something so personal showed she was “not that good an interviewer.”

“But if she comes around and learns her stuff, sure,” she added when asked if she would return to Kelly’s talk show.

The interview, which has been the subject of much discussion online since its September 2017 premiere, found Fonda at the center of an awkward moment with Kelly, while promoting her movie, Our Souls at Night with longtime friend and co-star Robert Redford.

“You’ve been an example to everyone on how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly said, praising Fonda. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, I think you look amazing. Why did you say — I read that you said you felt you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda replied.

With such a response, Kelly did not quit and continued to talk about her looks, with Fonda deflecting back to the movie.

“But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery,” she said, changing the subject.

Earlier this month, Fonda joked about Kelly with her Grace and Frankie co-star, Lily Tomlin, when the two appeared on the TODAY Show.

When the two talked about how long they’ve known each other, Fonda replied, “Fifty years,” to which Tomlin quipped, “I think before your first facelift.“

Fonda quickly replied, “Let’s not go there. Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

Though the room erupted in laughter, Tomlin replied, “Oh, that’s right! I forgot she was the one. I thought it was Hoda or Savannah.”

While Fonda is not a fan of Kelly’s questioning, she has been open in the past about her plastic surgery. In 2015, she told W Magazine that she did have plastic surgery, but was “not proud of the fact” that she had it.

“I grew up so defined by my looks. I was taught to think that if I wanted to be loved, I had to be thin and pretty. That leads to a lot of trouble,” she said.