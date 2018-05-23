James Blunt Hits Back at Twitter Troll Asking Why He Was at Royal Wedding

James Blunt recently hit back at an online troll who asked why he attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

I’ll give you two guesses. https://t.co/C7xm1C1ocD — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 19, 2018

The Daily Mail reports that, in a since-deleted tweet, the troll sarcastically asked, “Who invited James Blunt to the royal wedding?”

“I’ll give you two guesses,” Blunt quipped back in response, prompting the user to withdrawal their snarky comment.

Following Blunt’s savage retort, many of his followers commented as well, with one saying, “Really chuffed for you getting invited! That’s what happens to nice people!! What a wonderful day! Your wife looked stunning!”

“I KNEW I SAW YOU OMG i was sooo confused bc they actually called out all the celebs and they didn’t mentioned you haha,” another follower wrote.

“This man served his country, has made more money than we will ever see and is married to a stunner. He must cry himself to sleep and wonder where it all went wrong,” another joked. “James you’re a legend!”

Blunt’s troll-crushing reply just serves as a reminder that he is by far one of the most quick-witted celebrities on Twitter, and a brief scroll through his timeline will more than back up that assessment.

Everything must seem boring to an axe murderer. P.S. Nice profile pic. https://t.co/BgB5vPmPMo — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 11, 2018

Just last year someone tweeted to the singer that they were “not a really big fan,” but had been listening to his new album and really loved “the ‘don’t give me those eyes’ song!”

In true James Blunt-fashion, he shot back, “I don’t really like you either, but I’m glad you like the song.”

It’s not just random Twitter users that he sets his sights on either, as on more than one occasion Blunt has knocked the wind out the social-sails of his peers as well.

A few months back, singer/songwriter John Mayer tweeted, “If you’re pretty, you’re pretty; but the only way to be beautiful is to be loving. Otherwise, it’s just ‘congratulations about your face.’”

Not missing an opportunity to reference his song “You’re Beautiful,” Blunt retweeted Mayer’s comment, jokingly adding, “Mate, I’ve covered this already.”

Blunt has also spoofed political figures as well, with the most recent being United States President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted out the words, “WITCH HUNT,” using all caps. Blunt hilariously retweeted that, simply writing, “JAMES BLUNT.”