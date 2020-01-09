Jameela Jamil Slams Khloe Kardashian for Recent Ad Posting: ‘Is She Poor?’

Jameela Jamil is criticizing Khloé Kardashian once again as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to post advertisements for diet products that The Good Place actress has pointed out can be harmful health-wise and perpetuate a culture that promotes disordered eating instead of a focus on staying healthy.

Jamil kept things brief in her criticism of Kardashian’s latest promotion of a flat tummy tea, simply retweeting the ad with a telling comment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah. https://t.co/Fn54sy39Ec — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 8, 2020

Jamil later reposted her tweet to Instagram, adding in the caption a critique of Kardashian’s continued promotion of the product, despite all the backlash: “IS SHE POOR?” she asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:22am PST

This is far from the first time Jamil has criticized the Kardashian-Jenner family for promoting similar products, going on an impassioned rant to the Good American founder on social media in March about the same issue.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration…then I guess I have to,” she began.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jamil continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Photo credit: Getty / Joe Scarnici