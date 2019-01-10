‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Pays Tribute to Co-Star Jackson Odell

Ariel Winter is mourning the loss of her former Modern Family costar, Jackson Odell, with a beautiful tribute to her friend. On Sunday, she spoke out about the young The Goldbergs actor and signer/songwriter, sharing her thoughts on his friendship and on the heartbreaking fact that he died so young.

Odell was only 20 years old when he died on Friday, which is the same age as Winter. The two apparently grew up around one another during their pre-teen years even before they wound up on a TV set together.

In her note, the Modern Family actress recounts her experience around Odell and conveys her sadness concerning his passing.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter wrote. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end.”

Winter makes particular note at how young her friend was as she sent her condolences to his loved ones.

“Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me,” she wrote. “Sending love to his family and friends.”

In the replies to the tweet, fans reached out with well wishes to her as she processed Odell’s death. They also shared their own kind thoughts about the late actor, who was best known for his role on The Goldbergs.

“I just saw this!” one fan wrote. “He was an amazing actor, and I’m so sad to hear that he passed away!”

Another fan wrote, “The best way to honor his memory is remember all the good times you had and do your best to live on for him.”

Shortly after Winter’s remark, Odell’s family broke their silence on his passing.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” they wrote. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does so as well.”

They added, “We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Odell was found dead in a sober living home located in California’s San Fernando Valley. No cause of death has been revealed, but foul play has been ruled out by investigators.

No other details about Odell’s passing are available at this time.

