Jackie Chan Breaks Silence on Health Concerns

Jackie Chan wants fans to know that he's doing just fine. Previously, some photos of the actor circulated on the internet, showing him looking noticeably older and sparking a lot of worry from fans. Now, Chan has broken his silence over the health concerns in a new birthday post.

"Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: 'Jackie, it's going to be your 70th birthday!' Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second," The Rush Hour actor wrote. "l'm 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: 'being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.' Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old."

Addressing the concerns over his health, Chan added, "Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don't worry! It's just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."

"Over the years, I've always been willing to try new things for a movie," the legendary martial artist continued, "no matter if it's a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I've been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I'm lucky I'm still filming today."

"Recently my staff have been going through my photo archives and found so many memorable photos. I've selected a few to post with this message. Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all," Chan added, then concluding, "A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!"