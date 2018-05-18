Jack Osbourne’s Wife Lisa Stelly Files for Divorce

Jack Osbourne, son of legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, was served with divorce papers on Friday as his wife of five years Lisa Stelly Osbourne filed for a split.

According to TMZ, Lisa filed the fate of separation as May 4, just under two months after she gave birth to their third child, Minnie Theodora, in February. She also reportedly wants spousal support, and for Osbourne to pay for her divorce attorney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two originally married in October 2012 after just four months of dating.

Osbourne announced Minnie’s birth via an adorable Instagram post.

“Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad. (Andy stole the “i” from inch),” Osbourne wrote. He included the hashtags, “girls rule,” “players curse,” “happy daddy” and “hatchling.”

Osbourne’s parents Ozzy and Sharon will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary this July. The Black Sabbath frontman admitted in a Rolling Stone interview back in September 2017 of having multiple affairs behind Sharon’s back, though the two have managed to stay together.

“You take the good with the bad,” he explained. “When I was a crazy f—er, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realized what a f—ing idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more. … When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s—. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f–ing idiot I’ve been.”

He added that he and Sharon still love one another.

“There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with,” he said. “You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife and I’ve just been angry as f—, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘F—, I love you.’”

The two briefly split in May 2016, but reconciled in September of that year after Ozzy checked himself into rehab for sex addiction. They renewed their vows in Las Vegas on Mother’s Day in 2017.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day,” Ozzy said in an interview with Hello! Magazine. “This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.”

“I made a huge mistake,” he continued. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”