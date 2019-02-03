Idris Elba’s Fiancee Responds to Marriage Rumors After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Idris Elba may be calling his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre his “wife” but they’re not there just yet.

The actor made fans lose their minds after he shared some feelings about his facial hair in a new Instagram video, and referring to Dhowre as his wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s a reason why black men love facial hair,” Elba said of his clean-shaven face in the clip on Friday, Feb. 2. “It’s a kind of like shape thing. Whenever I have to shave off my facial hair, it’s like, what the front door, man. But then every now and again as I get older I just have to appreciate it. This is my mom and dad’s face.”

He added: “And not only did they give me this face, but they gave me the facial hair and they gave me the brains behind the facial hair, so, ahhhh. But now, man, I’m missing my s—ts right now. I’m making a movie at the moment where they insisted, based on the special effects, that you had to shave it, but — whoa — struggling. I always struggled with this bit between my nose and my top lip. It’s like massive, you know what I mean? But anyway, some people like it but a lot don’t, like my wife.”

The mention of Dhowre led to fans wondering if the couple had already tied the knot, though she clarified the situation to British publication Metro.

“Our wedding is coming up soon and I’m really looking forward to it,” the 29-year-old told the outlet.

Elba and Dhowre got engaged in February 2018 at a London screening for his movie, Yardie. He surprised his girlfriend when got down on one knee with a ring box as the audience cheered loudly.

The actor and the former beauty queen met in 2017 when he was filming The Mountain Between Us in Canada also starring Kate Winslet.

The Avengers: Infinity War star has been married twice before and has daughter Isan, 17, with first wife Hanne Norgaard, as well as on Winston, 4, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth. Isan recently appeared on TV as the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador at the awards show in January.

Ahead of the wedding, Elba will be celebrating a new career star with the upcoming of his new Netflix series, Turn Up Charlie. Created by Elba and Gary Reich, the actor plays a struggling DJ who gets one last chance at success when he agrees to become a “manny” to his famous best friend’s daughter. The series also stars newcomer Frankie Hervey, Piper Perabo and JJ Field.

Elba will also be hitting the stage in real life as he is a part of the 2019 lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in Indio, California, where he will show off his DJing skills.