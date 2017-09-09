Dog the Bounty Hunter Weighs in on Hurricane Irma Fugitives

Duane “Dog” Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, offered his opinion on Florida Sheriff Grady Judd’s decision to not allow fugitives into Hurricane Irma shelters.

On Wednesday, Judd announced that deputies will be checking identification at the shelters, and will arrest anyone with a warrant. The fugitives will then be taken to “the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.”

He also revealed that sex offenders and sex predators will not be admitted either.

Chapman showed no sympathy for fugitives hoping to seek shelter from the hurricane.

The TV personality told TMZ on Thursday night that the fugitives should seek shelter in the jails as the storms begin to hit Florida.

Chapman said that if the person is a wanted felon, “thank God they’re not letting them in.”

However, he says if the person has a traffic ticket, they should be admitted, but not those who have committed very serious crimes. He agreed with the decision because he says how can the people be safe in the shelters with wanted felons staying there.

“We got a shelter called jail,” he said.