Hugh Hefner’s Widow Lists Home She Inherited for $6.5 Million

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, has been trying to sell the house she inherited in the Hollywood Hills for the past three months. But according to TMZ, she sadly hasn’t had any takers and has been forced to chop off $700,000 from the asking price.

Harris originally wanted $7.2 million for the 6,000-square-foot property when she first put it on the market in January. She’s since hired Jason Oppenheim, a realtor known for working with various famous actors, to sell the property for a new price of $6.5 million. The estate comes with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a theater, a game room and a pool.

Harris first started dating Hefner in 2009 after he and Holly Madison ended their seven-year relationship. She joined twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon as Hefner’s new girlfriends, and posed for Playboy as the December 2009 Playmate of the Month. Hefner proposed to her a year later on Dec. 24, 2010. Harris famously broke off the engagement five days before their wedding in June 2011, but the two reconciled and married on December 31, 2012. They remained married until his death in September 2017 at the age of 91.

Hefner origianlly bought the house in 2013 for just under $5 million, and gave the ownership over to Harris just before he died.

While his Hollywood property is up for grabs, Hefner’s more well-known home the Playboy Mansion recently struck a deal with the Los Angeles city council to preserve the famous estate as a city landmark.

Current mansion owner Daren Metropoulos came to an agreement with city councilmen Paul Koretz to receive a “permanent protection covenant,” allowing him to make small changes to the state so long as he does not tear it down.

“I’m extremely passionate about its architecture and look forward to this momentous opportunity to transform one of the finest estates in the country. As Mr. Hefner was aware, I plan to meticulously refurbish the property with the highest quality and standards in mind,” Metropoulos said in a statement.

“I want to thank Councilman Koretz for working with me to develop an understanding of my vision to restore the mansion while modernizing and replacing important mechanical systems in the structure,” he added.

The mansion was notorious for its lavish parties in the decades Hefner and many of the magazine models resided in it. In a recent interview with LADbible, former playmate Sarah Robertson went into detail about the wild parties.

Playboy Mansion parties are amazing, wild and crazy,” Robertson said. “There was so many famous people there – from Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, P Diddy, Jenny McCarthy, Snoop Dogg, Sir Richard Branson and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.”

“The nights may start off quite formal but by the end, people are going crazy,” she continued. “There’s been naked girls in the grotto and people jumping into the pool in their suits as the night goes on – everyone has a lot of fun. The grounds are really big, and whether you go to the games room or red room, there’s always a group of people partying in every corner or behind every door you open.”