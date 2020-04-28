Howard Stern Taking Major Heat After Saying Donald Trump's Supporters Should 'Drop Dead'

Howard Stern is facing backlash after he suggested that supporters of President Donald Trump should drink disinfectant and "drop dead." Made during his SiriusXM show, the remarks came just days after the president suggested that injecting disinfectants into the body could be a possible treatment for the coronavirus.

"I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let's see if his theory works," Stern told listeners on Monday. "Hold a big rally, say f– this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally…Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead."

While Trump’s suggestion has faced its fair share of backlash from medical professionals, and has even been the possible cause in a surge of calls to poison control centers across the country, Stern's remarks earned him plenty of criticism as well. On social media, many slammed him, some even calling him to be removed from the air. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to Stern’s comments.