Howard Stern Taking Major Heat After Saying Donald Trump's Supporters Should 'Drop Dead'
Howard Stern is facing backlash after he suggested that supporters of President Donald Trump should drink disinfectant and "drop dead." Made during his SiriusXM show, the remarks came just days after the president suggested that injecting disinfectants into the body could be a possible treatment for the coronavirus.
"I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let's see if his theory works," Stern told listeners on Monday. "Hold a big rally, say f– this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally…Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead."
While Trump’s suggestion has faced its fair share of backlash from medical professionals, and has even been the possible cause in a surge of calls to poison control centers across the country, Stern's remarks earned him plenty of criticism as well. On social media, many slammed him, some even calling him to be removed from the air. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to Stern’s comments.
Howard Stern says Trump supporters should drink disinfectants and ‘drop dead’ at their next rally.
These people are truly sick and they want to say we are the ones with issues?!— RD (@real_defender) April 27, 2020
Howard Stern should be taken off the air. https://t.co/yKs4nA499y— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 28, 2020
Stern is no longer even a thought. Can’t believe anyone still listens— ed walsh (@ed8251) April 28, 2020
Here’s a thought—how about we don’t wish death upon people we disagree with politically???
“Howard Stern: Trump Should Resign—His Supporters Should Take Disinfectant and ‘Drop Dead’”https://t.co/ALqAD5KVCB— Miriam 🇺🇸 (@okmir_) April 27, 2020
Wow listen to what Howard Stern thinks about Trump supporters.
He says Trump should hold a big rally and have all of his followers essentially give eachother Coronavirus, drink disinfectant, and “drop dead”.
Who even jokes like this.
Sick. pic.twitter.com/8wkPBvwI6m— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2020
@HowardStern fuck you and your political bullshit! I and many others canceled our @SIRIUSXM because of your BS. Trump supporters should drop dead?? Sick of it? Cancel Howard Stern!!!— AAM (@morse2363) April 27, 2020
I listened to him when I was younger but bailed about 10 years ago when the show jumped the shark. Now he’s just a bitter old New Yorker with too much money that leads to entitled, shitty opinions.— David Frink (@DavidFrink4) April 27, 2020
His bold statements once were funny - sorry Stern, for an intelligent guy you are embarrassing yourself and I feel sorry for you.— John Cummings (@Renshai22) April 27, 2020
Your show really has jumped the shark, aka sucks, aka bombed, aka just plain horrible. Why don’t you quit? Nobody cared for your opinion!#HowardStern— drones and beaches (@WVDrones) April 28, 2020
It's a shame @sternshow wishes death upon my brothers and sisters in service. Most of us support the president, and for #HowardStern to come out and say those words is devastating... You got many of us through so much.....— Iryna Undu-Gil (@IrynaU2) April 28, 2020
Nothing to admire about Howard Stern. NOTHING.— Bardo (@huang3yin) April 27, 2020
Has SO MUCH FUN with the Stern show back in the 90s. How very sad to see what he has become. The peril of letting it all go to one’s head. Sad.— DachaVodka - Fueled By C5H4O2 🍸🍸 (@realAuntieVodka) April 27, 2020
#HowardStern I hope that there is some sort of pressure on @SIRIUSXM to take him off the air. This type of behavior has to stop. Hollywood loves to tell all of us how to live. No tolerance for opposing view. #boycotthowardstern #hollywoodisevil— cbca (@bethechange60) April 28, 2020
How can anyone wish harm to someone due to their political beliefs? Canceled @SIRIUSXM today due to @HowardStern and @rqui wishing President Trump and all the people who voted for him would drop dead of the coronavirus #howardstern #MAGA2020— Surfing Cowboy (@asurfingcowboy) April 27, 2020