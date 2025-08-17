‘House of Cards’ Actor Dies: Dan Ziskie Was 80

Character actor Dan Ziskie has died. He was 80.

According to his family, Ziskie died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease on July 21 in New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dan’s life was not only marked by his creative achievements but also by the bonds he shared with his family,” his family wrote, per People. “Dan’s legacy extends beyond his family, as his colleagues and friends will remember him as a creative, thoughtful, and interesting man whose presence enriched their lives.”

“His was a life lived with passion, a life that exemplified the beauty of pursuing one’s dreams and the importance of cherishing every moment,” they continued. “Dan will be profoundly missed, yet he will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him, like a cherished character in the timeless narrative of their lives.”

During his 40 years on screen, Dan Ziskie portrayed dozens of characters in hit TV shows and movies, including St. Elsewhere, Murphy Brown, Quantum Leap, Blue Bloods, Sex and the City, and ER. More recently, Ziskie played the pivotal role of Vice President Jim Mathews on House of Cards for two seasons.

Outside of acting, Ziskie was “a keen observer of life” who was passionate about “complex topics such as the nature of the cosmos and quantum physics.” He was also a talented photographer with an “eye for detail and ability to capture the essence of his subjects.”

He is survived by his brother David and wife Cynthia, along with his nephews Jesse, Brett and Austin and their six children.