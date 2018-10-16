Holly Madison Looks Carefree and Casual in Public Outing After Divorce Announcement

Holly Madison is looking content in one of her first public sightings since her split from husband Pasquale Rotella.

The former Girls Next Door star stepped out in Los Angeles on her way to the gym Tuesday a few weeks after her estranged husband announced that they are getting divorced. She donned an old-school graphic T-shirt with Nintendo’s Mario on it, black leggings and black sneakers, and completed the sporty look with two low pigtails.

After multiple news outlets reported in late September that Rotella had filed for divorce, the 44-year-old Electric Daisy Carnival founder confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he wrote in the caption of a family photo. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

“Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support,” he continued.

Madison, 38, shared the post on her own Instagram.

The Blast reported that Rotella filed on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas, where Madison moved to Los Angeles from. A source told PEOPLE that the split wasn’t exactly surprising for those close to the former couple.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” the source said. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

The two married in September 2013 at Disneyland after dating for two years and welcoming their daughter Rainbow, who is now 5. Since then, they’ve had a son, Forest, now 2. The couple met after Madison left the Playboy Mansion in 2008 and moved to Las Vegas to start a career as a burlesque dancer.

“Holly is an amazing mom and will do what’s best for her kids,” the insider said. “They still care about each other and will remain in each other’s lives.”