Hillary Clinton Spotted Wearing Supposed Back Brace

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been laying low ever since the 2016 Election, but some of her recent appearances have led to speculation that she’s now using a back brace.

The 70-year-old was spotted by photographers visiting her daughter Chelsea Clinton in New York City last week. Despite the temperature reaching 80 degrees, Clinton was still wearing a long sweater with multiple scarves, and a few Twitter users were quick to point out some odd protrusions on her back.

Hillary Clinton – bullet-proof vest or back brace ? pic.twitter.com/vTQQ7bmIR3 — deplorable susie (@gs777gs777) May 4, 2018

She was then spotted in New Zealand on Monday wearing a long jacket and another scarf while presenting during her speaking tour.

The former First Lady and Secretary of State was seen wearing a cast on her wrist earlier this year when she slipped and fell in a hotel bath. She was also forced to wear a surgical boot after breaking a toe late last year.

“I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” Clinton said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show while in London. “I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe.”

Clinton said during her appearance in New Zealand that she’s no longer looking to be a political candidate, but still wants to be active in certain movements.

“But I am very much in mode as an active citizen and when I see things that are going to be harmful to my country, harmful to my country’s leadership in the world, maybe harmful to my grandchildren, I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinston said, according to the New Zealand Herald. “We’re having a very important struggle in the United States right now. It’s difficult to fully grasp because there are 20 stories and people are getting overwhelmed by the strange goings on we are living through.”

Despite now being a private citizen, Clinton has been brought up numerous times by various celebrities in recent months. During her stint of Celebrity Big Brother, former Trump administration member Omarosa said she’d be “exceptional” as president.

“Hillary, when we were in the White House, she was an interesting person. She was just a strong woman, she was… she defended her man,” Omarosa said. “She was very engaged and sharp and smart.”

Roseanne Barr, hot of the revival of her bit comedy series Roseanne, gave her two cents on the presidential election during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, along with poking fun at Clinton on the show.