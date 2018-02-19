Hilary Duff Mourns Loss of Her Beloved Dog: ‘My Angel’

Even celebrity dog deaths come in threes. After the deaths of Khloe Kardashian and Chelsea Handler’s dogs, Hilary Duff announced Monday that her beloved dog Dubois died.

Duff posted a slow-motion video of the Burmese Mountain dog running, accompanied by a long obituary for her.

“I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible,” Duff wrote to Dubois. “I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today. And honestly I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my dubie. First of all…thank you…for being my best friend…truly. You have been with me though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again.”

Duff said Dubois was more of a friend than she could ever imagine, adding that she has not gone anywhere without her for 10 years.

“You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail,” Duff wrote.

Duff admitted she is “scared” to live without her, but she still has faith Dubois will be her “shadow” and “angel.”

“There aren’t adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude,” Duff wrote. “I will miss you everyday of my life my sweet boy. You were that once in a lifetime dog. That special bond that not everybody gets. And I got you. You picked me. You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois.”

Hundreds of messages of condolences poured in for the former Disney Channel star. Many recalled the importance of pets in their own lives.

“Lost my girl last May. Dog cancer is so unfair, but we had almost 11 years of amazing memories and she was my steady shadow all through high school and college and then some,” one user wrote. “I still have my moments where I find myself missing her to the point of tears, but I keep her ashes next to my bed and will have her with me always. Hugs during this difficult time.”

Duff is the latest celebrity to lose a beloved dog. In January, Kardashian revealed on her website that her dog Gabbana died at age 14.

“She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend for 14 years. She was incredible,” Kardashian wrote.

Handler’s beloved Instagram co-star Chunk died a few days earlier.

“Although he didn’t enjoy many humans, he loved his mother more than a brand new tennis ball. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the comedian wrote.