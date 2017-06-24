Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Steamy Makeout Video With Hubby Alec

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, posted of a video of her and her husband making out for all of Instagram to see.

In the clip, which was shared on Friday evening, Hilaria and Alec are shown locking lips while a friend can be heard talking nearby.

“Alec wants me to post this,” Hilaria captioned the clip, which was shared to her Instagram story.

The two were attending some sort of formal event, possibly a wedding. Hilaria also shared some clips from the event that show the couple outdoors at a picnic table with friends.

Hilaria and Alec started dating in 2011 and were married in 2012. They have three kids together: Carmen, 3, Raphael, 2, and Leonardo, 9 months.

Hilaria recently uploaded a photo of the two together with all three kids. It was taken in celebration of Raphael’s birthday.

She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to our tiny car lover ❤️ #RafaelThomas #Baldwinitos.”

