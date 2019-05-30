Here’s How Much Money Adam Levine Left on the Table After ‘The Voice’ Exit

Upon his departure from The Voice after 16 seasons, which reportedly was not planned, Adam Levine left a pretty penny on the table — $30 million to be exact.

The Maroon 5 frontman previously signed on to NBC singing competition for two more seasons, which would have paid him nearly $30 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But two weeks later, the show announced he’d be for the first time since its inception.

THR reports that Levine is said to have grown increasingly anxious in recent weeks to move on to seasons 17 and 18, and was on track for a salary of more than $14 million per season.

Levine and Blake Shelton have remained as the only constant judges on the show, while other artists like Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams have cycled through as Voice coaches. The time commitment — long shoots, substantial edits, and then live shows that stretch out over several weeks — can make the payout seem less substantial, especially compared to stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who can make more than $1 million in a day, knocking out multiple episodes of Titan Games in a day.

Despite Levine’s unenthusiastic performance at NBCUniversal’s May 13 upfront presentation at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, where he looked sullen next to colleagues Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, those reports are said to be overblown, and his departure from The Voice “amicable,” THR reports.

The departure may not be as dramatic as initial reports said partly because Levine’s tenure at NBC isn’t over with The Voice. Just four days after his exit, his new music competition show, Songland, premiered to solid first-run sampling: a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and nearly 6 million viewers. Levine executive produces the series and has been involved in its promotion; he does not appear on the show.

A source told PEOPLE that Levine doesn’t hold any grudges against his former fellow coaches at The Voice.

“[Leaving the show] is something he’s been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time,” a source close to Levine said on Tuesday. “It’s just time for him to leave.”

The insider added that the singer has “no bad blood” with coaches Shelton, Clarkson, Legend and even Gwen Stefani, who was announced as Levine’s replacement.

“It’s bittersweet for everyone, but Adam is so excited that Gwen is going to take his chair,” the source added.