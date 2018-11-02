Heather Locklear Sued by EMT for Verbal and Physical Assault

Heather Locklear is facing more legal trouble stemming from her arrest and hospitalization for a possible overdose in June.

According to court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Hayn-Hiton, one of the EMTs who responded to the Melrose Place alum’s home, is suing Locklear, claiming that the actress physically and verbally abused her as she attempted to render aid.

In the lawsuit, Hayn-Hiton alleges that after responding to the July 24 disturbance call at the actress’ Southern California home, Locklear kicked her so severely that is caused injuries that kept her out of work. The EMT, a single mom of three, also alleges that the actress wished her young children would die by contracting AIDS.

“This has taken a tremendous toll on our client and her children. When Ms. Locklear went to rehab, we had hoped that she would learn about making amends to those she had harmed,” Hayn-Hiton’s attorney, Kevin Flahavan, told the outlet. “We have reached out to her and she ignored us time and time again. It became apparent that Ms. Locklear wasn’t going to accept responsibility for her actions on her own.”

Hayn-Hiton is now seeking unspecified damages to cover the medical costs, lost wages from missing work, and pain and suffering fees.

Locklear was arrested in June after she allegedly attacked a police officer and EMT who had responded to a disturbance call at her residence as they attempted to place her onto a gurney. Responding officers described the actress as being “extremely agitated,” “extremely intoxicated,” and “arguing with friends and family.”

Just hours after her arrest, the 57-year-old was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

The two incidents followed an incident at her home just a week prior, in which Locklear was said to be “suicidal” and “violent.”

Locklear was later charged with one count of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on an EMT, and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer. She has since entered a rehab facility seeking long-term treatment for substance abuse and her mental health.

“I will of course always be there for Heather and especially [their daughter] Ava,” Locklear’s ex-husband, Richie Sambora, told the Daily Mail in July, the same month the actress sought treatment. “I am very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this difficult time.”

The actress is still reportedly seeking treatment at the facility and is said to be improving.