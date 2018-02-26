See Heather Locklear’s Arrest Mugshot

Heather Locklear’s mugshot has surfaced in the wake of her Sunday night arrest for domestic violence and battery on a police officer.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department releases booking photo for Heather Locklear after domestic violence/battery arrest https://t.co/keMT5pzIrj pic.twitter.com/3gf88rN78X — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 26, 2018

The 56-year-old Melrose Place alum was booked at Ventura County Jail at 1:03 a.m. Monday following a 10 p.m. 911 call to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the office told E! News that Locklear was “uncooperative with deputies and battered our deputies.”

The spokesperson continued, “We conducted an investigation into the original call of the domestic disturbance and determined she had battered her boyfriend. She was arrested for felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She claimed prior to our arrival that she had been battered or injured. Although we did not see any evidence of that, out of an abundance of caution, she was transported to a hospital for evaluation.”

Locklear was released at 5:48 a.m. after posting $20,000 bail. A court date has been set for March 13.

Police have not said who Locklear allegedly attacked, but TMZ reports that her brother called 911 after finding she and her boyfriend fighting at her home. The outlet also reports that the boyfriend had a “visible mark.”

Locklear reportedly struck three deputies when they tried to put her in custody.

Locklear has been involved in domestic violence issues in the past. TMZ reports that in 2011, the Los Angeles Police Department was dispatched to the home of her then-boyfriend, Jack Wagner, after the two allegedly became physical with each other during an argument.

At the time, a law enforcement source told TMZ that “she lost it on him and he retaliated.” Neither pressed charges at the time.

The actress has struggled with substance abuse in the past, most recently returning for her fifth stint in rehab last year. In the past, she has been arrested on DUI charges.

In September, Locklear was hospitalized after a car crash in Thousand Oaks. She sustained non-threatening injuries and police say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the crash.

Locklear isn’t the only Melrose Place star making headlines Monday morning; her co-star, Jamie Luner has been accused of sexual misconduct with an underage male, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources said that a police report was filed with the LAPD by a 30-year-old male who alleged that Luner had performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16. Luner would have been 26 at the time, and the Daily Mail reports that she also would have been dating then-boyfriend Johnny Braz.

The alleged relationship between Luner and the man is unclear. Police are investigating the report, although the statute of limitations in California has run out for the alleged assault.