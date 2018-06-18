Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Threatening to End Her Life

Heather Locklear was hospitalized after reportedly threatening to end her own life and behaving erratically.

TMZ reports that family members of Locklear called 911 after the actress became “agitated and violent” with the intent to harm herself. She reportedly wanted a gun to “shoot herself” with, but did not have access to any weapons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her parents are said to have become aware of her agitation and went over to her house to try and calm her down, resulting in Locklear attacking them by hitting her father and choking her mother.

Both the Ventura County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments are said to have respond to the call.

Locklear was transported to a nearby hospital where she was placed on psychiatric evaluation for an undisclosed amount of time. The outlet did note that authorities referred to her hospitalization as “medical” and not “criminal.”

The actress has already made many headlines in 2018, as back in February Locklear was arrested after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at her home.

She was subsequently charged with four counts of “misdemeanor battery on an officer” and one charge of “resisting or obstructing an officer.”

Interestingly, that incident led to the actress being banned from owning a gun, which may have potentially saved her life if the new reports are accurate.

At the time of her domestic violence arrest, a source close to Locklear commented on the former Melrose Place star’s trouble and how she had “been spiraling out of control lately.”

“We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track,” the source added.

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate. She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation,” the source went on to say. “She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her.”

“There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody,” the source continued. “They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation.”

The source also said that Locklear “was freaking out and texting her brother non-stop and wasn’t making sense.”

“She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting,” the source revealed. “It was a terrible scene.”

There is currently no word on Locklear’s status, but California state law dictates that if hospital staff feel that there is legitimate threat they can hold an individual for up to 72 hours.