Heather Locklear Celebrates Sobriety After Court Order to Attend Rehab

Heather Locklear is celebrating her sobriety. The 57-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo of a poster that reads, “You’re still sober. Keep that s— up.” Surrounded by the poster was a piece of artwork with the word “Mom,” a framed photo of a dog and a vase of fresh flowers, she captioned the snapshot: “So grateful.”

View this post on Instagram So grateful 🙏🏻 A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Aug 20, 2019 at 6:53am PDT

The Melrose Place alum has long struggled with substance abuse and most recently sought help in rehab in May, checking into an in-patient facility. A month later, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles as she met a girlfriend for lunch. It’s unclear when she checked out of the facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told PEOPLE at the time that while Locklear’s loved ones were hopeful that the treatment would stick this time around, they remained concerned because the star has sought professional help several times.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell,” the source said. “She’s not going into anything new is the problem, though; she’s just going back to something she has done before.”

The source continued, “She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times. These people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that.”

Last February, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. She was arrested again in June after she allegedly attacked a police officer and an EMT who responded to a disturbance call, a hospitalization for a possible overdose that same month, and months in rehab last fall. Locklear’s attorney pleaded not guilty to all charges on her behalf.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Locklear would reportedly avoid jail time following her arrests. On Aug. 16, she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses, according to TMZ, who also reported that she was ordered to 30 days in a residential mental health facility. She reportedly must enroll in a treatment program by Sept. 6.

Radar Online reported that she was ordered to the 30-day treatment program in order to avoid 120 days in jail. The outlet also reported that Locklear will be placed on an informal probation for three years, meaning she doesn’t have to check in with a probation officer. Under the other terms of her sentence, Locklear cannot consume alcohol, take non-prescription medication or possess dangerous or deadly weapons.

Locklear is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty