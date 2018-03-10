Heather Locklear Allegedly Told Police Their Children ‘Deserve to Die’

More reports have emerged about actress Heather Locklear’s arrest back on Feb. 26, and some new alleged details are downright disturbing.

PEOPLE reported on Saturday that the magazine got a hold of the search warrant and the Affidavit of Probable Cause documents for the Melrose Place actress’ house on the night she was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police office.

The reports recap how the fight between Locklear and Heisser started, and how Locklear reacted once the police arrived.

“Locklear exhibited combative, belligerent, and aggressive behavior toward deputies,” Senior Deputy Sheriff Keith Hall reported.

He went on to describe her behavior as “agitated and uncooperative.”

“Locklear grabbed Deputy Alldredge by the bicep and pulled on it while ordering him to get out of the house,” Hall wrote. “Locklear walked to her bedroom and began to close the door. Deputy Alldredge put his foot in the doorway to prevent her from closing it, and to continue the investigation. Heather attempted to push Deputy Alldredge out of the doorway, and screamed, ‘Get the f— out of my house!’ She battered Deputy Alldredge by kicking him in his shin in an attempt to get his foot out of the doorway. The source was strong enough to force Deputy Alldredge’s leg out of the doorway.

“Sergeant Camou asked Locklear to exit the bedroom several times before she complied,” Hall added in the documents. “She continued to yell and scream at the deputies to leave her house while pacing back and forth in a very aggressive manner. Locklear yelled profanities at the deputies and tried to physically push Sergeant Camou and Deputy Nesgis with her hands out of the house.”

Locklear was eventually arrested by the officers, and they had to put a hobble around her ankles in order to stop her from kicking them.

The actress then allegedly said a litany of hateful things towards the officers.

“‘You f—ing deserve your kids to die! You f—ing deserve it!’” Hall reported that Locklear said to one of the arresting officers. “‘And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!’”

“‘I hope no one f—ing burns your entire department down, your f—ing police department,’” Locklear reportedly said. “Get the f– off my property. Don’t ever come on it. All of you are not allowed … I will shoot you if you come on my property and take that as a threat and f— put another count against me.’”