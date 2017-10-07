TV Anchor Says Harvey Weinstein Committed Indecent Sex Act in Front of Her

One former Fox News anchor is adding to the list of allegations that are piling up against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein.

According to Huffington Post, Weinstein trapped anchor Lauren Sivan in a restaurant hallway that was closed to the public and masturbated in front of her until he ejaculated, Sivan said.

The claim comes just one day after the film producer made headlines everywhere when the New York Times released a report saying Weinstein has settled at least eight sexual harassment claims.

Sivan recounted the incident from 10 years ago, when she met Weinstein and others at Cipriani, a well-known Italian restaurant in Manhattan. She then rode with him to a club and restaurant in which Weinstein and Giuseppe Cipriani were investors.

A spokeswoman confirmed that both Cipriani and Weinstein have been friends for many years.

A friend of Sivan’s who was with her that night confirmed details of Sivan’s story and shared additional details about the night.

While at the club, Weinstein asked Sivan to join him on a tour of the restaurant, Cafe Socialist. She reluctantly agreed and her friend told her if she wasn’t back in 10 minutes, she would come to check on her.

At one point, they made their way to the kitchen and Weinstein dismissed the employees inside. After they left, Sivan recalled that Weinstein leaned in and tried to kiss her. She rejected him, and Weinstein reportedly said, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.”

The only way for Sivan to get away from him required her to get past him and go through the kitchen. She said she was trapped by his body and was intimidated.

Weinstein then exposed himself to her and began to masturbate. The news anchor said she was incredibly shocked by his behavior, frozen, and didn’t know what to do. She said he finished quickly and they walked back into the kitchen.

Sivan’s friend, who was concerned at this point, met the two who were leaving the kitchen area.

As soon as the two friends left, Sivan recalled what happened. Even after the incident, Sivan said Weinstein called her office the next day, saying he had a “great time last night” and did she want to get together soon? She quickly ended the call and hasn’t interacted with him since 2007.

Sivan added that she remained quiet publicly, as she was in a long-term relationship and afraid of Weinstein’s power.

Sivan provided the story to HuffPost in an on-record interview. Attempts to get a response from Weinstein were unsuccessful.