Harvey Weinstein Accuser Paz de la Huerta Rushed to Hospital

It’s been reported that Harvey Weinstein accuser Paz de la Huerta has been rushed to the hospital.

According to the TMZ, the actress allegedly locked herself in a room on Sunday while someone else called police to tell them that there was “an emotionally disturbed person” who needed medical attention for mental health issues.

The outlet notes that police subsequently confirmed that the caller did state that De la Huerta was “suicidal.”

There is currently no word on her current condition, but she reportedly stayed locked in the room until emergency services arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital.

De la Huerta — who starred in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire —was one of the many women to come out and claim that she was sexually assaulted by ex-Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a lawsuit, De la Huerta claimed that Weinstein raped her on more than one occasion, and also accused him of exposing himself to her. The former film producer has since denied the allegations.

Following the major expose’s on Weinstein that were published by the New York Times and New Yorker in 2017, many celebrities have since spoken candidly about encounters they had with Weinstein in the past.

Recently, iconic late-night talk show host Arsenio Hall spoke with Pop Culture.com and recounted a time he met with Weinstein about a potential project and quickly realized it was not a partnership he was prepared to take on.

“I did something once that… it was a complicated moment. I got a call from my agent and they said, ‘There is this concept that Harvey Weinstein wants to produce and he wants you to host it.’ And here’s the deal, it was before all the Weinstein stuff broke real hard like it is now, but I know who he is. I know his history here,” Hall said.

“I went over one day and I sat in his office and I hung out,” he continued, “and when I got home that night I told my agent, I said, ‘I shouldn’t have gone to the meeting. I know who this guy is. I know … he’s not only mean to women, he’s horrible to men. He’s horrible to young people walking around the office.’ He’s just a horrible guy and for the first time I did something that I think a lot of us has to do, I told my agent I’m not going to do the job.”

Notably, right around the same time Hall was offered another hosting opportunity, which he admitted that he took in-part so that he could turn Weinstein’s offer down.

At this time, Weinstein is facing criminal charges related to sexual assault. His trial will take place in September.