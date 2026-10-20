‘Harry Potter’ Actress Welcomes Baby Boy

Bonnie Wright has welcomed a new addition to her family, sharing the first photos of her baby boy with fans.

The actress, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, announced Sunday, Oct. 18, that she and her husband, Andrew Lococo, had welcomed their second child. Wright, 35, posted close-up photos of her newborn alongside pictures of their older son, Elio, spending time with his baby brother.

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“Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September 💫🌸 named after the star shaped flower,” Wright wrote on Instagram.

The new mom also shared her excitement about the growing family and the bond between her two boys.

“Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio. Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys!” she continued. “And thank you @umamother@meaghan_snider_ for guiding us through the birth portal 🌀.”

Wright received plenty of congratulations in the comments, including messages from two of her former “Harry Potter” castmates.

Evanna Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood in the movies, wrote, “Congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! What a beautiful little guy and beautiful names 😍♥️.”

Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, also celebrated the news.

“Huge congrats my love. What a lucky boy to have you as his mama. Rest up ♥️🥰,” Leung commented.

Wright first announced her second pregnancy in April, sharing photos of herself relaxing on a couch with Elio. The pictures showed her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a quiet moment with her firstborn.

“Two babies on my lap 🐣 our second little earthling joining us this autumn,” she captioned the post.

The announcement gave fans an early glimpse of the family’s excitement ahead of the baby’s arrival. Aster was born at home on Sept. 28, according to Wright’s latest update.

Wright and Lococo began dating in 2020 and married in March 2022. They welcomed Elio in September 2023, making Aster their second child together.

Since her time in the Harry Potter franchise, Wright has continued working in entertainment while also pursuing filmmaking and environmental projects.