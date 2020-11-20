'Halloween' Star Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Wedding for Terminally Ill Fan Hours Before Their Passing

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis officiated the marriage of Halloween superfan Anthony Woodle and his girlfriend, Emilee Stickel, in September, just an hour before Woodle's death. Woodle was diagnosed with Stage IV esophageal cancer on Halloween 2019, exactly three years after he proposed to Stickel. In a tearful interview on The Talk earlier this week, Curtis called Woodle the "greatest Halloween fan in the world."

The 29-year-old Woodle of Charleston, South Carolina proposed to Stickel on their favorite holiday, Halloween. They hoped to get married on Halloween 2020 as well, reports the Post and Courier, even as Woodle's condition worsened. Woodle worked at the Terrace Theater, owned by Paul Brown, who called Woody the "backbone at work." Brown said he was amazed by Woodle's resolve, even as he received chemotherapy and radiation treatments. “His quiet manner made you think about how you approached issues and challenges,” Brown told the Post and Courier. “We learned so much from him during this.”

While Woodle was receiving hospice care, Brown reached out to director David Gordon Green about setting up a screening of Halloween Kills, even though it will not be released until Oct. 15, 2021. Green agreed to help out and even attended the screening. The following day, Woodle heard a message from Curtis, who said she wanted to connect with Woodle and Stickel. She sent them a gift package with a signed Halloween Kills knife. Curtis also offered to officiate their wedding on Sept. 13.

Woodle's condition quickly worsened though. When Sept. 13 came, Curtis had to officiate the wedding over Zoom at 10:30 p.m. “Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” Curtis said at the ceremony. “We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.” At 11:17 p.m., Woodle died. Curtis learned about his death the next day.

On Halloween, Curtis paid tribute to Woodle on her Instagram page. "Anthony Woodle, rest in the knowledge that you came from love, were surrounded by love and found true love in Emilee," she wrote. " Anthony, I am honored to have been your friend and that you and Emilee were the ONLY people who have seen [Halloween Kills] thanks to [Green]."