Halle Berry Speaks out on Zoe Kravitz Taking on Catwoman for ‘The Batman’ (Exclusive)

Halle Berry has played a slew of memorable roles in her career, including the title role in the 2004 film Catwoman. But while the movie was not a success commercially or critically, it developed a cult following over the years. Now, a new Catwoman has emerged in actress Zoe Kravitz, who will portray the role in the upcoming movie The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com for Berry’s newest film Moonfall, out Feb. 4, the Academy Award winner offered some words of wisdom to Kravitz ahead of the film’s release date.

“Just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role,” Berry told PopCulture. “I think she’s going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can’t wait to see what her interpretation of that is.” Berry and Kravitz are just two of the many who have portrayed the character on film and television. When it comes to the movies, Lee Meriwether played the role in the 1966 film Batman. In 1992, Michelle Pfeiffer took over the role in Batman Returns. Berry then portrayed the role in 2004, followed by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Catwoman’s alter ego is Selina Kyle in the comics and nearly all the TV shows and films. But in the 2004 film, the alter ego Berry portrayed was Patience Phillips and there were no other DC characters in the film. Rotten Tomatoes gave Catwoman a 9% score, with the critical consensus stating, “Halle Berry is the lone bright spot, but even she can’t save this laughable action thriller.”

Catwoman didn’t derail Berry’s career though as she has appeared in various films over the last 18 years, including Cloud Atlas, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Bruised where she made her directorial debut. This week, Berry will star in the film Moonfall with Patrick Wilson and John Bradley. The science-fiction disaster film is directed by Roland Emmerich — a director Berry said she has always been a fan of his works including, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012. “All of those movies, and Midway, also,” Berry said. “I’ve been a huge fan of his movies. Yes. So I was really excited to finally be in one of these big spectacle movies that I’ve always loved to watch so much.”