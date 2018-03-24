Halle Berry Performs Topless Handstand for Fitness Friday Post

Halle Berry has never been one to shy away from showing off on Instagram, and she continued to live up to that standard on Friday with her latest Fitness Friday post.

Berry’s latest post shows her performing a perfect handstand while topless and her back towards the camera.

It’s [Fitness Friday] AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new [yoga] pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging [Fitness Friday HB].

Berry went on in her post to discuss the benefits of her yoga routine, and pushed for her followers to give it a shot.

“Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health.

“[Meditation] also helps me stay in touch with my ‘little me’, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way,” Berry continued.

“Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform!”

Berry has been an active advocate of yoga before, posing multiple photos of herself and her trainer on social media.

Elsewhere in Berry’s life, she recently had to speak out against her former manager, Vincent Cirrincione after nine women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him back in February.

“I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions,” Berry wrote on Twitter. “I’m deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.”