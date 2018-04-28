Halle Berry’s Latest Fitness Photo Stuns Instagram Followers

Halle Berry shared her best fitness tips with her Instagram followers, but they were too stunned by the actress' beauty.

Berry took to Instagram on April 20 to share a stunning photo of herself rocking black lingerie and showcasing her toned body as she discussed fitness on the photo's caption.

"Summer is coming so this [Fitness Friday] let's go there and talk beach bodies!" she wrote.

"For me, having a great beach body is so much more than looking good in a bikini, it's more about FEELING good in your body!" She continued. "No matter what the actual shape of your body is, when you can put on a bikini or swim trunks and FEEL confident, that's the win!

"For me, that confidence has always come as a result of loving myself enough to put my health and wellness first by doing the necessary work. If you've just started your fitness journey or if you've been working out and you're not quite where you want to be yet, don't beat yourself up, just stay the course. Knowing that you are in pursuit of optimum health and wellness, your confidence level will sky rocket and you will still be the 'baddest' on the beach this summer.

The actress then announced an exciting opportunity for her Instagram followers looking to get fit before swimsuit season.

"Take pics of your transformation as I'll be having an #HBBEACHBODY contest over the summer and the winner will be flown to LA to work-out with us!



"On my [Instagram] Stories you can find a few exercises to help you along the way. Strong abdominal and chest muscles are important to achieve good posture which is key to looking good in a swim suit. And let's not forget the butt!"

The first exercise is called Crazy 8. All you need is a ball. You do 8 push-ups over the ball, then jump as high as you can, then immediately do 8 squats forcing your butt to touch the ball each time. Next time you do 7, 6, 5...and so on all they way down to 1. Do this for 3 sets.

"Then get a partner and do a Buddy Back to Back. Do 20 reps for 3 sets. Finish with the fly swatter. All you need is a towel. Do 40 swats for 3 reps. Good luck!" She finished the caption with a flexed arm emoji and a red heart.

Berry is not shy about sharing her fitness tips and body, posting her best workouts every week on Fitness Fridays.

Berry has also been an active advocate of yoga before, posing multiple photos of herself and her trainer on social media.

Elsewhere in Berry's life, she recently had to speak out against her former manager, Vincent Cirrincione after nine women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him back in February.

"I'm livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions," Berry wrote on Twitter. "I'm deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you."