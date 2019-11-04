Hailey Baldwin Slams ‘Racist’ Troll for Remarks About Normani’s Cher Costume

Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani dressed as Cher for Halloween. While many of her famous friends and fans applauded the incredibly detailed tribute to one of Cher’s 1979 looks, there was one Instagram user who blasted Normani for dressing as Cher. Hailey Baldwin quickly defended Normani against the “racist” user.

On Thursday, Normani posted the photo, which showed her recreating one of Cher’s iconic 1979 photos, complete with the angel wings. She also included the original photo to compare her new one with. The post earned more that 579,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

One of those comments came from a user who did not like it.

“I don’t think this is the right costume for a black girl, Cher is white and Cher was thing, Cher did a lot, you (sic) not even close to her, you black people think you own everything not fair you could’ve been Beyoncé or Rihanna or Janet [Jackson], but no, Cher. Cher is white, respect her,” the comment read.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with Normani dressing up as Cher for Halloween,” Baldwin replied. “What do you mean by the first sentence?”

Baldwin continued, “She can do it because she wants to, she is doing much better than you, you’re behind a computer complaining about a costume… Stop being racist and get out of her page if you don’t like it. It’s 2019 and you’re still supporting the garbage of Trump.”

According to Life & Style, it appears that both the user’s comment and Baldwin’s have since been deleted.

The controversial comment was a rarity, as most of the comments were positive.

“[Oh my God],” actress Rowan Blanchard wrote.

“Dying over here!!! So gorgeous,” dancer and choreographer Brian Friedman wrote.

“Yesss!! Come thruuuu with the REALNESS!!” makeup artist Angel Merino wrote.

Even Kylie Jenner wrote, “Wow,” adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Cher was not the only iconic star Normani channelled for Halloween. She also stunned in a recreation of Naomi Campbell’s 1991 photoshoot with a leopard-print outfit.

Normani, 23, shot to fame as a singer on Fifth Harmony and appeared on Dancing With The Stars Season 24. She scored solo hits with “Love Lies,” her duet with Khalid, and “Dancing With A Stranger,” featuring Sam Smith. In August, she released her solo single “Motivation,” which will be included on her upcoming debut solo album.

“‘Motivation’ was such an incredible opportunity for me to showcase what I knew I was capable of for such a long time,” Normani told Teen Vogue. “Being in an entity and being who you are within that, I couldn’t tap into who Normani was 110%.”

