Gwyneth Paltrow Has Another NSFW Candle Idea, This Time Inspired by Robert Downey Jr.

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow released her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle via her company GOOP, she's been on a roll. She recently announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she created a second candle titled "This Smells Like My Orgasm" and now, she has another name in mind. When speaking to her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. on FaceTime, she shared their conversation to Instagram and mentioned that she made a new candle just for him called, "It Smells Like My Taint."

The 55-year-old actor asked Paltrow what she was up to during lockdown asking, "What else important are you doing today? You selling vagina candles? What are you up to?" She responded with, "I made a new candle just for you. It smells like my taint," and Downey Jr. laughed. The main point of their conversation was to encourage friends and fans to vote during the upcoming election. "[Robert Downey Jr.] and I ARE VOTERS! We are taking part in @iamavoter's campaign to get 100,000 voters to vote in November. There's only 100 more days left until Election Day," she captioned the video. "So we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US [heart and flag emojis] Can you remind a friend to register to vote today? A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It's quick and simple: Register and receive upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797."

Paltrow has made quite the name for her candles over recent months after releasing her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, which started as a joke but turned into a candle-making money-maker. The 10.5 ounce candle sells for $75 and fans snatched it up as fast as they could. In fact the company struggled to keep the candle in stock because it sold out so quickly. "It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," the product listing reads.

Since then, she also came out with another scent called "This Smells Like My Orgasm." She revealed the new name while chatting with Fallon saying, "The idea was it was sort of punk rock, feminist," before adding, "We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife."