Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her ‘Summer Love’ in Sweet Lake Picture

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are soaking up the sun.
#SummerLove gx #theguybehindme pic.twitter.com/si1EYlSeP4— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 18, 2017
The couple spent the weekend on the lake and Stefani was clearly enjoying more than the just the sunshine.
“Summer love,” she captioned a selfie of her lounging on a boat while Shelton drove.
The two lovebirds stayed out until the sun went down. Stefani posted another photo from the day, showing Shelton pointing off at the sunset.
“#godisgood,” she wrote in the caption.