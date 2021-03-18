✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are working on planning their upcoming wedding, and they might have another aspect of the ceremony officially in place. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Ellen DeGeneres asked Stefani if there was "anything" she could do to help with the upcoming event, and the No Doubt singer responded with a suggestion.

"I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing you in like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?" Stefani said. "We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff." DeGeneres agreed, telling her friend, "You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there." "I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear," she added. "I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."

Along with a maid of honor, Stefani and Shelton might also have a wedding singer. In January, Miley Cyrus tweeted that she would be up for the job, making the offer after Stefani praised her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR.

"ALSO [Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton] I’ll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus wrote. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!" Shelton reacted to the gesture during a recent interview with PEOPLE, sharing that he's not yet sure who he and Stefani will choose since he already had another former The Voice coach in mind.

"Gwen was showing me that she even said, 'I promise to be on my best behavior,'" Shelton said. "I've known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], 'By the way, I'll be nice when I get here.' So that was nice of her. I don't know what we're going to do, but I still say Adam [Levine] owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him. I would rather have Miley as a human being."

The "Minimum Wage" singer initially shared his idea for Levine to perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers, explaining that the Maroon 5 frontman "owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years." When host Seth Meyers suggested that Shelton and Stefani turn their chairs around while Levine and his band play, Shelton replied, "I like that idea. And plus, their music is so boring it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff."