One of Kendall Jenner’s Famous Exes Just Got Married

Former NBA player and Kendall Jenner’s ex, Blake Griffin, is married!

Although things didn’t work out between him and The Kardashians star, Griffin and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello have found love and are now husband and wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PEOPLE reports that Griffin was spotted wearing his wedding band at the NFA Prime Season 2 Launch event, “Art of Basketball,” on Oct. 13, and the following day at the launch of his talk show, The Stepback with Blake Griffin.

The former athlete also wore the piece of jewelry at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 18.

Griffin and Airello first became romantically linked in June 2018 but kept a low profile. Before that, Griffin dated Jenner from August 2017 to April 2018.

In August 2020, Griffin confirmed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was single. However, three years later, the couple seemingly got back together and were spotted in Sardinia.

Aiello seemingly announced her engagement to Griffin in early 2025, sharing a photo and video of herself wearing the ring in an Instagram post. However, she quickly removed the content from the post.

In a May 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Griffin made a rare comment about the relationship, saying he and Aiello were “chill” and “laid back” about wedding planning.

“It’s been pretty chill, but I’m sure it will ramp up or something,” he shared regarding the planning.

Aiello and Griffin haven’t officially confirmed they are married nor have they shared any details about the wedding day.

Although the couple doesn’t have children yet, Griffin is the father of son Ford and daughter Finley, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron.