John Anderson Has Sadly Passed Away

Country music legend John Anderson passed away in his sleep on Tuesday. The Country Music Hall of Famer was 71-years-old.

Throughout his career, Anderson had five number one country hits; “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin,” “Black Sheep,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Money in the Bank.” His career included more than three million album sales.

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Anderson’s death was announced via his family in a press release Wednesday that was sent by the artists’ media contact, Absolute Publicity, Inc.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” the statement began. “To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives.

“To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercelt, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

A Florida, native who moved to Nashville after high school, Anderson released 22 studio albums, including 2020’s Years, which would end up being his last. In addition to his Country Music Hall of Fame award, Anderson was also a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and won three CMAs. In 1982 he was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of Best Male Country Vocal Performance for his single, “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday).” The song climbed to number four on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart. As a touring artist, Anderson headlined numerous tours and was a supporting act for the likes of George Jones and Willie Nelson.

The statement released by Anderson’s family earlier this week concluded with a message about the person he was away from music. “His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever,” the family added.