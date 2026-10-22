Matthew Perry’s Sister Talks Bittersweet ‘Friends’ Episode For Their Family

Nearly three years after Matthew Perry’s sudden death, his sister, Mia Perry-Bowisk, opens up about a bittersweet Friends episode for the late actor’s family.

During a recent sit-down with PEOPLE, Mia spoke about how Matthew’s drinking and drug use struggles escalated between the hit sitcom’s fifth and seventh seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We all knew how serious his disorder was,” she explained. “So, there was a sense of ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?’”

One episode that stood out for the Perry family was season 7, episode 23, The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding.

“Watching that wedding, we all knew he wanted that in life,” Mia shared. “He wanted a partner, he wanted kids.”

Matthew previously opened up about his struggles in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The late actor recalled drinking for the first time when he was 14 years old.

“I realized, for the first time in my life, that nothing bothered me,” he wrote about his first drink. “Drinking was slowly but surely winning the war against auditions.”

Matthew then shared how a jet ski accident in 1996 led to his addiction to Vicodin. He pointed out that the first pill “kicked in, something clicked in me.”

“And it’s been that click that I’ve been chasing the rest of my life,” he explained. “I couldn’t believe how good I felt; I was in complete and pure euphoria. I swear to God I think if I’d ever taken it, none of the next three decades would have gone the way they did.”

Matthew died on Oct. 28, 2023. His cause of death was confirmed as the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

Mia is set to appear in the Netflix three-part docuseries The One About Matthew Perry, which will examine the late actor’s life, including his addiction struggles.

In the docuseries’ trailer, Mia revealed her brother spent $7 million on treatment in the years leading up to his death. She called his addiction a “terminal illness.”

“All great stories have comedy and tragedy in them,” Mia noted in the trailer. “And that certainly was Matthew’s story.”