Tom Arnold Speaks out After Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Makes Rare Positive Remark About Him

Despite years of open hostility towards her ex-husband Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr made a rare positive remark about the fellow comedian.

Barr recently defended Arnold after The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre said Arnold’s name was credited on Roseanne scripts that other show writers actually wrote.

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Lorre was a staff writer for the sitcom from 1990 to 1992 while Arnold, who was married to Barr from 1990 to 1994, was a writer, actor, and producer.

Barr quickly responded to the claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Unbelievably — I don’t think you’ll hear me say this often — but Tom Arnold is telling the truth for once. Talk about the paradigm switch here. Tom Arnold is defending me. I have to thank him for that. That’s the first time he’s done something right by me in his f—ing life. Thanks, Tom.”

Arnold later took to X to share his reaction to Barr’s comment. “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up. 33 years ago I predicted I would do something so cool my 1st X Wife Roseanne would be forced to say something almost nice about me. Hell finally froze over today.”

Arnold has also spoken out against Lorre’s allegations and told Entertainment Weekly, “I never would put my name on a script that [Lorre] wrote,” he shared.

The comedian further stated, “Roseanne and I sat around talking about what we wanted to do in the next season, or maybe some ideas we had that’d be fun episodes, or groundbreaking, or whatever our bulls— was, and I’d write them down. We kind of doodled around. And then, you know, in probably June, the head writer and the writers would come back and the show starts shooting in August.”

He also said that “every writer’s fingerprints” were on scripts for numerous episodes of the show.