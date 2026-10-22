‘Hairspray’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Figure Fatally Struck by Car: Lucian Piane Was 46

Lucian Piane, a composer and record producer best known for his work on Hairspray and RuPaul’s Drag Race, has passed away after being hit by a car. He was 46 years old.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Piane was hit by a car in Glendale, California, last week. The insiders said he didn’t have his ID at the time of the incident but had a citation.

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The Glendale Fire Department further revealed that crews tried to revive him; Paine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paine previously caused concern after revealing that he had relapsed after being sober for more than a year.

Days before his death, the composer was taken into custody by the Glendale Police Department for allegedly being under the influence of controlled substances. He was detained once again the following day for allegedly assaulting an officer or emergency personnel. He had a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.

Born in 1980, Piane composed music for numerous films, TV shows, theater productions, and musicians throughout the years.

He first gained internet fame under his stage name RevoLucian, producing satirical techno remixes, including “Bale Out,” which features tirades by actor Christian Bale on the set of his film Terminator Salvation.

He previously worked with Marc Shaiman on films Team America: World Police, Rumor Has It…, and Hairspray. The duo also collaborated on Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me and the 76th Annual Academy Awards.

Piane earned a Recording Industry Association of America Platinum Album Award for his work on Hairspray: Soundtrack to the Motion Picture. He has also earned a Grammy Award nomination for the project.

Piane experienced legal woes in 2021 after he was arrested for intoxication and felony vandalism at a bank.