Guy Fieri Expanding Disney World Chicken Finger Restaurant to Nationwide Chain

The Mayor of Flavortown wants people across the nation to experience his chicken, with Guy Fieri announcing plans to expand his Chicken Guy! restaurant beyond Disney World.

A representative for the Food Network personality and his Chicken Guy! co-founder, Robert Earl, confirmed in a statement to TODAY Show that the second location of Chicken Guy! will open this spring on the third-floor food hall of the Aventura Mall in Miami, one of the top five largest malls in the country.

“With our second location, we are on our way to open Chicken Guy! locations across the country,” Earl said.

Like its predecessor, the new location wills serve fried and grilled chicken as strips, sandwiches, skewers, fingers, and bowl-toppings, along with a total of 22 dipping sauces – Special Sauce, Donkey Sauce, Ranchero, Curry Mayo, Wasabi Honey, Cumin Lime Mojo, Garlic Parmesan, Avocado Crema, Bourbon Brown Sugar, Buffalo, Bleu Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch, Lemon Pepper, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet ‘n’ Sour, Chipotle Ranch, Nashville Hot Honey, Peri Peri, Habanero Hot Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Sweet Sriracha BBQ.

The Miami location is also set to serve up fresh additions to the menu associated with Fieri, such as Chicken Guy’s Fries, which are flavored with a spice blend tied to Fieri, according to Restaurant Business.

Fieri opened the first location of his fried chicken eatery in 2018, setting up shop in the Disney Springs retail and dining complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, where Earl is based.

“Antibiotic-free, not frozen, quality chicken — that’s the beginning,” Fieri told TODAY Food at the opening of the first Chicken Guy!. “You have to give the chicken some attention by seasoning it, brining it or marinating it. And then you have to give it a nice batter — not a heavy coating — a nice crunchy coating of delicious batter that’s about texture.”

“We have an endless count of combinations on our menu at ChickenGuy! — something like 25,000,” a Chicken Guy! chef said added at the time. “You can take our menu and mix it up…that’s what I like to do.”

ChickenGuy!’s expansion is just the latest restaurant endeavor for Fieri, who is also tied by name to seven other restaurants across the country – Guy Fieri’s Baltimore Kitchen & Bar in Baltimore, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Guy Fieri’s Philly Kitchen & Bar in the outskirts of Philadelphia.

Along with being a restaurateur, Fieri is also known as the over-the-top TV persona who travels to restaurants and highlights meals in Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.