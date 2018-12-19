Grown up Macaulay Culkin Is ‘Home Alone’ Again in Remake for Google Voice Commercial

A new Google Home commercial has Macaulay Culkin Home Alone Again, reprising his role in the holiday classic he is best known for.

Culkin became a child star of the highest order in 1990 when he starred in Home Alone. Since then, the actor has had a fraught relationship with fame, at time trying to distance himself from the role and embracing it at other times. Apparently, the new Google Assistant had Culkin feeling nostalgic, as he got back into character as Kevin McCallister for the latest commercial.

The parody was the perfect pitch for Google’s latest product. The voice-activated home automation system has all kinds of applications — especially for a prankster like Kevin. The ad recreates some of the most iconic scenes from Home Alone, with Culkin jumping on a bed, trying to put on aftershave and controlling the furnace.

Each time, Google Assistant is there to help the grown-up version of Kevin this time around. Between the call-backs, it finds places to promote the devices capabilities, including control of locks and security systems and even activating a toy train set.

The ad was such a massive undertaking that Google even created a behind-the-scenes video showing how the parody was made. The set was meticulously detailed, even down to the vintage bag of chips on the table beside Culkin. The 38-year-old actor seemed good-natured about the shoot, speaking to the camera about the nostalgic process.

“It was interesting going back and doing a lot of this stuff,” he said. “They do a very good job on the set decoration and the props, and all the shots were really spot on. I’m hoping that people are really going to dig it.”

The internet went crazy for Culkin’s role reprisal after it dropped on Wednesday. However, it may not have had the effect Google desired, judging by a tweet from Saturday Night Live‘s Jay Pharoah.

“Macauley Culkin must be drinking the same fountain of youth concoction that’s in every black household, he looks 12 in that Amazon commercial,” the comedian wrote.

Other fans went wild for the ad as well, but whether or not it helps to sell Google’s new product remains to be seen. Culkin is best-known for his role in Home Alone, but he has gotten into some more experimental work over the years since then. The beloved child star has played a murder, a polygamist and fronted his own band called The Pizza Underground.

These days, Culkin’s main focus seems to be his podcast and his comedy website, BunnyEars.com.