Grimes' DIY Viking Haircut for Baby With Elon Musk Raises Eyebrows

Singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have not only given their son X AE A-Xii a unique name, but also a unique, Viking-style haircut. Grimes took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share photos of the do-it-yourself haircut she gave their son, and even the "Delete Forever" signer herself admitted it might not have come out as well as she hoped. The new look was inspired by one of Grimes' favorite shows, The Last Kingdom. The haircut had social media buzzing after the photos circulated.

First, Grimes shared a photo of herself cutting X's hair with swords and a heart emoji over his head. Next, she shared a picture of X, with a bear emoji covering his face to protect his privacy. His blonde hair was mostly cut on the sides, leaving a streak of hair down the middle of his head. "Haircut inspired by The Last Kingdom on Netflix, which is a masterpiece," Grimes wrote. She also included a photo of the back of X's haircut, adding, "Not sure this went well, but he's Viking now."

The look got a mixed response from fans on Twitter. It reminded many of their own experiences with cutting hair at home. "Elon Musk helping Reddit crash the economy while Grimes gives their baby Viking haircuts," one fan wrote. "A true power couple." Another chimed in, "Please... the haircut grimes gave her baby looks kinda like mine when I gave myself a haircut a few days ago omg."

"As a baby, my mum accidentally lopped the top of my ear off while giving me a haircut (it got reattached)," one Twitter user wrote. "Glad Grimes didn't do that, but it would've gotten her even more press." One parent wrote, "Grimes giving Baby Viking Elon a 'patchy' haircut reminds me of my first (and last) attempt at cutting my then-four-year-old son's hair. He took one look in the mirror and burst into tears. Never again."

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama set in 866 to 912 A.D. and is based on The Saxon Stories novels by Bernard Cornwell. It follows the battles between the Anglo-Saxons and Vikings. The show originally aired on the BBC in the U.K. but is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. The show's cast includes Alexander Dreymon and Emily Cox.

X was born on May 4, 2020. His parents first named him X Æ A-12, but they later renamed him X AE A-Xii on his birth certificate. Grimes calls him "X" for short. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, told The New York Times in October that X has a unique taste compared to other children. "I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she explained. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level." Grimes said she even asked X for advice when creating music for the app Endel.