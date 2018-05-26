‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Ellen Pompeo Robbed in Italy

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo‘s Italian vacation has not gone as planned. She was robbed on Friday, losing both her purse and phone.

Pompeo got everything back, but the 48-year-old still had to share the experience with her fans. She posted a photo of two police officers standing at a gate on her Instagram page.

“My purse was stolen from right under my nose,” Pompeo wrote. “I blame the rose!! But grazia [thanks] to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly intact. I was tracking my phone and chasing you down. Had I caught you, it would not have ended well for you. I am nice but let’s not forget my heritage.”

She also wrote, “Also I hope you were smiling because e Sarai catturato perche sei in macchina,” meaning that the thief was caught on camera. “Please forgive my horrible Italian.”

Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy co-star Giacomo Gianniotti, who was born in Rome, commented on the photo, asking her why she didn’t ask him for help on Italian.

“Cmon Ellen! You didn’t hit up your boy for an Italian translation? Haha I’ll be there in July and I’ll be on the prowl for your boy, he don’t stand a chance,” Gianniotti wrote, reports Entertainment Tonight. “Glad you are safe!”

Pompeo arrived in Italy earlier this week for a summer vacation with daughters Stella and Sienna. On Thursday, she posted a photo of her daughters looking at the beautiful Florence scenery. She also posted another photo of Florence’s amazing architecture.

Pompeo, who is married to music producer Chris Ivery, clearly loves European architecture, based on the 1920s Spanish villa they own in Los Angeles. According to the Today Show, the couple listed the 2,456-square-foot home for $2.795 million in April. The home is still listed on Hilton & Hyland.

The actress’ summer vacation also comes after a hectic 14th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Pompeo renegotiated her contract, making her the most-paid actress in a TV drama just as actresses Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw left. Fans thought Pompeo’s salary bump was to blame, but Pompeo and the Grey’s Anatomy producers insisted it was a creative decision.

Pompeo’s new contract reportedly pays her $20 million a season and keeps her on the series for another two years. That will bring the medical drama up to 16 seasons.

“My first reaction was, ‘What? What do you mean? Why?’ And then you go through levels and stages of grief. It’s hard for them, it’s hard for us, it’s hard for the writer who had to make the choice, [who] had to make the creative decision,” Pompeo told Entertainment Tonight about her reaction to Drew and Capshaw leaving. “You have to try to support the girls. It’s just not easy for anyone, but I don’t want to make it about me. It’s about them and I just tried to be just as supportive as I could be to everyone involved.”